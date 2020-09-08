Global  
 

Journalists working for Australian media in China fly home over fears for their safety

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Journalists working for Australian media in China fly home over fears for their safetyThe last two journalists working for Australian media in China have left the country after police demanded interviews with them, the Australian Government and Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.The ABC's Bill Birtles and...
Tasmania Has Been Transformed Into A Winter Wonderland [Video]

Tasmania Has Been Transformed Into A Winter Wonderland

Residents in northern Tasmania, Australia were treated to a rare occasion this week. According to CNN, snow blanketed the riverside city of Launceston in northern Tasmania. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the city saw the most significant snowfall since the early 1970s. The snow came as a welcome relief from the second driest July on record after 1957. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Launceston airport had 41mm of rainfall some of which fell as snow.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

