California wildfires burn record 2 million acres

Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () The record was hit as the wildfire season still has roughly two months to go in the most populous US state and as thousands of firefighters were battling flames during a scorching heat wave.
Five counties across California are in a state of emergency as wildfire fires continue to burn throughout the state. A record two million acres have burned so far this year. Authorities are warning conditions could get even worse as they prepare for another day of record-breaking heat.