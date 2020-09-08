Global  
 

California wildfires burn record 2 million acres

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 8 September 2020
The record was hit as the wildfire season still has roughly two months to go in the most populous US state and as thousands of firefighters were battling flames during a scorching heat wave.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: 5 California counties in state of emergency due to fires

5 California counties in state of emergency due to fires 00:28

 Five counties across California are in a state of emergency as wildfire fires continue to burn throughout the state. A record two million acres have burned so far this year. Authorities are warning conditions could get even worse as they prepare for another day of record-breaking heat.

