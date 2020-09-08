Global  
 

Man dies after shark attack on Queensland's Gold Coast

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Man dies after shark attack on Queensland's Gold CoastA man has died after being attacked by a shark at Coolangatta on Queensland's Gold Coast.A spokeswoman for Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were called to Greenmount Beach at 5.08pm today after reports an adult male...
