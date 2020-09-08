Global  
 

House Democrats Launching Investigation Into Louis DeJoy

Newsy Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Watch VideoHouse Democrats are launching an investigation into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. 

This comes after accusations that he reimbursed employees for making Republican campaign contributions at a company he used to run. House Democrats are calling for an immediate suspension.

President Trump says he's open to an...
