Man, 46, dies after Gold Coast shark attack
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Warning: Distressing content Surf cameras have captured the moment a man was attacked by a shark at at Coolangatta on Queensland's Gold Coast while other surfers are nearby.The 46-year-old man suffered a fatal leg injury when...
Shark kills man on Australia's Gold Coast tourist strip"From the groin to his knee, there was nothing there," said one man who said he helped bring the victim to shore.
CBS News
Man dies after shark attack on Queensland's Gold CoastA man has died after being attacked by a shark at Coolangatta on Queensland's Gold Coast.A spokeswoman for Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were..
New Zealand Herald
