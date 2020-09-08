Global  
 

Man, 46, dies after Gold Coast shark attack

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Man, 46, dies after Gold Coast shark attack. The 46-year-old man suffered a fatal leg injury when attacked by a shark at Coolangatta on Queensland's Gold Coast while other surfers were nearby.
Shark kills man on Australia's Gold Coast tourist strip

 "From the groin to his knee, there was nothing there," said one man who said he helped bring the victim to shore.
CBS News

Man dies after shark attack on Queensland's Gold Coast

 A man has died after being attacked by a shark at Coolangatta on Queensland's Gold Coast.A spokeswoman for Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were..
New Zealand Herald

