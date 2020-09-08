Global  
 

Shark attack: Gold Coast in shock as real estate agent Nick Slater mauled while surfing

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Shark attack: Gold Coast in shock as real estate agent Nick Slater mauled while surfingThe Gold Coast community is reeling after the shock shark attack that left a successful local real estate agent dead.Nick Slater, 46, was surfing off Greenmount Beach when he was killed in the Gold Coast's first fatal shark attack...
Gold Coast, Queensland Gold Coast, Queensland City in Queensland, Australia

Man, 46, dies after Gold Coast shark attack

 Warning: Distressing content Surf cameras have captured the moment a man was attacked by a shark at at Coolangatta on Queensland's Gold Coast while other surfers..
New Zealand Herald

Shark kills man on Australia's Gold Coast tourist strip

 "From the groin to his knee, there was nothing there," said one man who said he helped bring the victim to shore.
CBS News

Man dies after shark attack on Queensland's Gold Coast

 A man has died after being attacked by a shark at Coolangatta on Queensland's Gold Coast.A spokeswoman for Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were..
New Zealand Herald

Greenmount Beach Greenmount Beach

Related news from verified sources

From the archive, 1958: Shark Kills Surfer in Queensland

 For reportedly the first time in about 60 years, a person has died in a shark attack on a Gold Coast beach. The 1958 victim was a 21-year-old man from the...
Brisbane Times Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSydney Morning Herald

Australian Surfer Reportedly Dies After Shark Attack Off Gold Coast’s Greenmount Beach

 'Absolute tragedy'
Daily Caller Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldFOXNews.comBrisbane TimesThe AgeSydney Morning Herald

