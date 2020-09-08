|
Shark attack: Gold Coast in shock as real estate agent Nick Slater mauled while surfing
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
The Gold Coast community is reeling after the shock shark attack that left a successful local real estate agent dead.Nick Slater, 46, was surfing off Greenmount Beach when he was killed in the Gold Coast's first fatal shark attack...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gold Coast, Queensland City in Queensland, Australia
Man, 46, dies after Gold Coast shark attackWarning: Distressing content Surf cameras have captured the moment a man was attacked by a shark at at Coolangatta on Queensland's Gold Coast while other surfers..
New Zealand Herald
Shark kills man on Australia's Gold Coast tourist strip"From the groin to his knee, there was nothing there," said one man who said he helped bring the victim to shore.
CBS News
Man dies after shark attack on Queensland's Gold CoastA man has died after being attacked by a shark at Coolangatta on Queensland's Gold Coast.A spokeswoman for Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were..
New Zealand Herald
Greenmount Beach
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this