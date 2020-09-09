Multinationals’ Supply Chains Account For A Fifth Of Global Emissions Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A fifth of carbon dioxide emissions come from multinational companies' global supply chains, according to a new study led by UCL and Tianjin University that shows the scope of multinationals' influence on climate change.



The study, published in Nature Climate Change, maps the emissions generated by multinationals' assets and... A fifth of carbon dioxide emissions come from multinational companies' global supply chains, according to a new study led by UCL and Tianjin University that shows the scope of multinationals' influence on climate change.The study, published in Nature Climate Change, maps the emissions generated by multinationals' assets and 👓 View full article

