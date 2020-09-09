Disney’s Mulan Remake Slammed For Filming In Xinjiang
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () Disney’s live-action remake of "Mulan", already the target of a boycott, has come under fire for filming in Xinjiang, the site of alleged widespread human rights abuses against Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, The Guardian reports.
The film, directed by Niki Caro, is an adaptation of Disney’s 1998 animation about Hua...
More than 20 years after the original release of 'Reflection,' Christina Aguilera rerecorded the classic for the live-action Mulan remake. The five-time Grammy-winner talks coming full circle with the..