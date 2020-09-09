Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disney’s Mulan Remake Slammed For Filming In Xinjiang

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Disney’s Mulan Remake Slammed For Filming In XinjiangDisney’s live-action remake of "Mulan", already the target of a boycott, has come under fire for filming in Xinjiang, the site of alleged widespread human rights abuses against Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, The Guardian reports.

The film, directed by Niki Caro, is an adaptation of Disney’s 1998 animation about Hua...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Christina Aguilera feels 'blessed and humbled' listening back to debut single

Christina Aguilera feels 'blessed and humbled' listening back to debut single 00:51

 Christina Aguilera has shared her thoughts on her early career after relistening to the original version of her debut single Reflection from the 1998 movie Mulan.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Christina Aguilera on Reviving Hit 'Reflection' for Live-Action Mulan Remake [Video]

Christina Aguilera on Reviving Hit 'Reflection' for Live-Action Mulan Remake

More than 20 years after the original release of 'Reflection,' Christina Aguilera rerecorded the classic for the live-action Mulan remake. The five-time Grammy-winner talks coming full circle with the..

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 01:20Published
'Mulan' director Niki Caro explains why Mushu was left out of the live action remake [Video]

'Mulan' director Niki Caro explains why Mushu was left out of the live action remake

"Mulan" director Niki Caro talks with USA TODAY about how fan favorite character Mushu inspired the humor in the new live action remake.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:47Published
'Mulan' poised to screen in Chinese cinemas [Video]

'Mulan' poised to screen in Chinese cinemas

Disney has announced that 'Mulan' will shortly be hitting the big screens in China.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Mulan movie boycott calls grow over scenes filmed in Xinjiang

 Disney's "Mulan" remake is facing fresh boycott calls after it emerged some of the blockbuster's scenes were filmed in China's Xinjiang, where widespread rights...
Japan Today

Disney's 'Mulan' catches backlash for filming in China's Xinjiang Province amid human rights issues

 Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan” is being heavily criticized for filming scenes in China’s controversial Xinjiang Province, where Beijing is...
FOXNews.com

"Tenet" tops box office as Disney's "Mulan" faces controversy

 "Tenet" topped the Labor Day holiday weekend box office after delaying its opening due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the live-action remake of "Mulan"...
CBS News


Tweets about this