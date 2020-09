Philippines: Outrage After Duterte Pardons US Marine Convicted Of Homicide Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

By Luis Liwanag and Jeoffrey Maitem



The Philippine president’s pardon of a U.S. marine convicted of killing a transgender woman has sparked outrage in the country, with opposition leaders and activists upset about what they see as preferential treatment for an American soldier in a former U.S. colony.



President Rodrigo... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this