COVID-19 vaccine: Australia not worried about Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial pause
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () Australia is not worried about AstraZeneca Plc's decision to put on hold its COVID-19 vaccine trial, said its deputy chief medical officer. AstraZeneca Plc on Tuesday paused a late-stage trial of one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates after an unexplained illness in a study participant.
