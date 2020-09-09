Global  
 

COVID-19 vaccine: Australia not worried about Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial pause

DNA Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Australia is not worried about AstraZeneca Plc's decision to put on hold its COVID-19 vaccine trial, said its deputy chief medical officer. AstraZeneca Plc on Tuesday paused a late-stage trial of one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates after an unexplained illness in a study participant.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Study Paused After Patient Becomes Sick

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Study Paused After Patient Becomes Sick 00:58

 Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a patient suffered a serious side effect or an unrelated illness.

