Kamala Harris becoming President would be an insult to US: Trump
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () US President *Donald Trump* on Tuesday (local time) attacked the Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris saying, "people don't like her" and it would be "an insult" to the US if she becomes the President.
"It's very simple to remember--if Biden wins, China wins, it is as simple as that. You have a situation where we...
President Trump stumped in North Carolina and former Vice-President Joe Biden released new ads slamming the president's performance in office. KPIX 5's Allen Martin talks to CBS Political Correspondent..
Democratic U.S. vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she would not take President Donald Trump's word alone on any potential coronavirus vaccine.
