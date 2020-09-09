Global  
 

Kamala Harris becoming President would be an insult to US: Trump

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
US President *Donald Trump* on Tuesday (local time) attacked the Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris saying, "people don't like her" and it would be "an insult" to the US if she becomes the President.

"It's very simple to remember--if Biden wins, China wins, it is as simple as that. You have a situation where we...
US Presidential Election 2020: 'Insult to US if Kamala Harris becomes President,' says Donald Trump

 US President Donald Trump on Tuesday attacked the Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris saying, "People don't like her" and it would be "an insult" to...
DNA

Kamala Harris: Trump Not Credible on Possible COVID-19 Vaccine

 Democratic U.S. vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she would not take President Donald Trump's word alone on any potential coronavirus vaccine. In an...
Newsmax Also reported by •MediaiteDNAWorldNewsFOXNews.comHNGN

Donald Trump attacks Kamala Harris, says would be 'an insult' to US if she becomes President

 US President Donald Trump attacked Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris on Tuesday saying that she is not well liked and that it would be "an insult"...
Zee News Also reported by •WorldNewsIndiaTimesNewsmaxMediaite

