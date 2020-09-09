Surfer killed in shark attack on Australia's tourist Gold Coast

Video Credit: Wochit - Published 4 hours ago Shark Attack Kills Surfer In Australia 00:37 An Australian man died after he was attacked by a shark on Tuesday. He was surfing at a popular spot in Queensland, authorities say. CNN reports that the 46-year-old man was bitten on his leg just after 5 p.m. at Greenmount Beach. The beach is in Coolangatta, a suburb of the city of Gold...