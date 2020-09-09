Surfer killed in shark attack on Australia's tourist Gold Coast
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 (
21 minutes ago) A 46-year-old Australian surfer died after being attacked by a shark on a popular Gold Coast beach, the first fatal shark attack on the beach in 62 years…
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
4 hours ago
An Australian man died after he was attacked by a shark on Tuesday.
He was surfing at a popular spot in Queensland, authorities say.
CNN reports that the 46-year-old man was bitten on his leg just after 5 p.m. at Greenmount Beach.
The beach is in Coolangatta, a suburb of the city of Gold...
Related news from verified sources
