Surfer killed in shark attack on Australia's tourist Gold Coast

Japan Today Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
A 46-year-old Australian surfer died after being attacked by a shark on a popular Gold Coast beach, the first fatal shark attack on the beach in 62 years…
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Shark Attack Kills Surfer In Australia

Shark Attack Kills Surfer In Australia 00:37

 An Australian man died after he was attacked by a shark on Tuesday. He was surfing at a popular spot in Queensland, authorities say. CNN reports that the 46-year-old man was bitten on his leg just after 5 p.m. at Greenmount Beach. The beach is in Coolangatta, a suburb of the city of Gold...

