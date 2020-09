You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump defends Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse before visit to Wisconsin



President Donald Trump said that protesters "violently attacked" Kyle Rittenhouse, but the incident was under investigation. Credit: USA Today News (International) Duration: 01:15 Published 1 week ago Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, being charged as an adult for shooting 3 people at Kenosha protests



17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse is being charged as an adult for shooting three people, two of them fatally, during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago President Trump says Kyle Rittenhouse 'would have been killed' during confrontation with protesters



President Donald Trump said Kyle Rittenhouse "was in very big trouble" and "probably would have been killed" during a confrontation with protesters in Kenosha that eventually led Rittenhouse to.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:14 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this