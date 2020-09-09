Global  
 

Covid 19 lockdown: Fire rages through Greece's biggest refugee camp

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Covid 19 lockdown: Fire rages through Greece's biggest refugee campA major overnight fire swept through Greece's largest refugee camp, that had been placed under Covid-19 lockdown, leaving more than 12,000 migrants in emergency need of shelter on the island of Lesbos.In dramatic night-time scenes,...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Thousands flee fire at migrant camp in Greece

Thousands flee fire at migrant camp in Greece 01:08

 Fire has swept through Greece’s largest refugee camp, which had been placedunder Covid-19 lockdown, leaving more than 12,000 migrants in emergency needof shelter on the island of Lesbos. In dramatic scenes overnight, the migrantsat Moria refugee camp fled fires that broke out at multiple points and...

