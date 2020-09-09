Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize after Israel-UAE peace accord

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize after Israel-UAE peace accordUS President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize over the deal his administration brokered between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.The nomination was submitted by Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Coronavirus updates: AstraZeneca halts vaccine trials; Trump accuses NC of politicizing pandemic; Honolulu extends stay-at-home order

 AstraZeneca puts vaccine trials on hold. Honolulu extends stay-at-home order. Trump accuses North Carolina of politicizing the pandemic. Latest COVID-19..
USATODAY.com

Trump’s latest attack on Section 230 is really about censoring speech

 One aspect of the 2020 presidential campaign that isn’t much discussed is the fact that both candidates want to end the internet as we know it. Both President..
The Verge
Trump encourages voters to visit polling stations after sending ballot [Video]

Trump encourages voters to visit polling stations after sending ballot

US President Donald Trump appeared to encourage his supporters to vote twicein the forthcoming November presidential election. Mr Trump was addressing arally in North Carolina on Tuesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Nobel Peace Prize Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel

Polls in Ethiopia’s Tigray set to escalate standoff with Abiy

 In a career that took him from Mogadishu to Washington and beyond, veteran diplomat Wondimu Asamnew spent 24 years pleading Ethiopia’s case to the world. These..
WorldNews
John Hume, Northern Ireland peace maker, dies [Video]

John Hume, Northern Ireland peace maker, dies

John Hume, a Roman Catholic architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday peace agreement who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending 30 years of sectarian violence, has died at the age of 83. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published
Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83 [Video]

Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83

Former SDLP leader John Hume has died at the age of 83. Mr Hume, who wasawarded the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreementin Northern Ireland, had suffered ill health for a number of years. The formerFoyle MP had dementia and was cared for in the Owen Mor nursing home inLondonderry.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Christian Tybring-Gjedde Christian Tybring-Gjedde Norwegian politician


Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Israeli's Coronavirus Czar Clashes With Ultra-Orthodox, a Netanyahu Ally

 As he moved to slow the pandemic, Dr. Ronni Gamzu kept butting heads with ultra-Orthodox leaders. Then Israel’s top virus fighter was suddenly undercut.
NYTimes.com

The U.A.E.-Israel Flight Is Nothing to Celebrate

 HAIFA, Israel — Last week, an Israeli airliner made its way from Israel to the United Arab Emirates in what was regarded a historical journey. The first ever..
WorldNews

Tehran warns UAE about allowing Israel to use its territory to target Iran

 Senior officials in Tehran have warned the United Arab Emirates about allowing Israel to use its territory to target Iran. Even the possibility of this is a..
WorldNews

Virus puts new strain on Gaza’s overwhelmed health system

 GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Dr. Ahmed el-Rabii spent years treating Palestinians wounded by Israeli fire during wars and clashes in the Gaza Strip. Now that..
WorldNews

United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates country in Middle East

Brent falls below $40 amid weak demand

 Brent, the international benchmark for crudel, fell below $40 during the second day of trading, for the first time since June 25, as prices remained depressed..
WorldNews

How bitcoin met the real world in Africa

 Four months ago, Abolaji Odunjo made a fundamental change to his business selling mobile phones in a bustling street market in Lagos: He started paying his..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Protests back Congo's threatened Nobel winner [Video]

Protests back Congo's threatened Nobel winner

Thousands of protesters have thronged the streets of Bukavu, eastern Congo, in support of local Nobel peace prize winner Denis Mukwege. He has received death threats for speaking out over serious..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:35Published
Israel reopens only border crossing with Gaza [Video]

Israel reopens only border crossing with Gaza

The ceasefire deal, brokered by Qatar, comes after both sides reached an agreement to end two weeks of hostilities along the border.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published
'Peace' inscribed on Israel-Abu Dhabi plane [Video]

'Peace' inscribed on Israel-Abu Dhabi plane

Israeli airline El Al released images on Sunday of the word 'peace' being inscribed on the side of a plane that will carry U.S. and Israeli delegations to Abu Dhabi.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:29Published

Tweets about this