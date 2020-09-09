Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize after Israel-UAE peace accord

Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83



Former SDLP leader John Hume has died at the age of 83. Mr Hume, who wasawarded the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreementin Northern Ireland, had suffered ill health for a number of years. The formerFoyle MP had dementia and was cared for in the Owen Mor nursing home inLondonderry.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on January 1, 1970