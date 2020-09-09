Global  
 

Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for brokering UAE-Israel peace deal

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has been nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize following his efforts to broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The nomination was submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament. He nominated Trump citing his "key role in... creating new dynamics in...
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize 00:18

 A Norwegian politician has nominated President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

