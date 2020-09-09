Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for brokering UAE-Israel peace deal
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () US President Donald Trump has been nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize following his efforts to broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The nomination was submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament. He nominated Trump citing his "key role in... creating new dynamics in...
