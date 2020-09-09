Global  
 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Warned That Shutting Down the UK Again Will Cripple the Country

HNGN Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boris Johnson Warned That Shutting Down the UK Again Will Cripple the CountryThe United Kingdom is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases after the lockdown was lifted. Despite this, experts are preventing another lockdown as it may hurt the economy more than the first lockdown.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Prime Minister announces "rule of six" to curb coronavirus spike

Prime Minister announces "rule of six" to curb coronavirus spike 00:58

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new "rule of six" to help flattenthe rise of coronavirus cases in recent days.

