Jelly Belly Founder Offers Wonka-esque Golden Ticket Prize
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Watch VideoA modern-day Willy Wonka is offering up an entire candy factory to one lucky person who finds a "golden ticket."
David Klein, who is one of the inventors of Jelly Belly jelly beans, said he'll hand over the factory to whoever wins his treasure hunt – minus the Oompa Loompas and magical recipes, of...
