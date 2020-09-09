Global  
 

Jelly Belly Founder Offers Wonka-esque Golden Ticket Prize

Newsy Wednesday, 9 September 2020
Jelly Belly Founder Offers Wonka-esque Golden Ticket PrizeWatch VideoA modern-day Willy Wonka is offering up an entire candy factory to one lucky person who finds a "golden ticket." 

David Klein, who is one of the inventors of Jelly Belly jelly beans, said he'll hand over the factory to whoever wins his treasure hunt – minus the Oompa Loompas and magical recipes, of...
 The founder of Jelly Belly, David Klein, says he is ready to retire and has decided to look for a successor in a rather unusual way.

One of the co-inventors the Jelly Belly’s famous jelly beans says he was inspired by “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” .when he came up with his sweepstakes treasure hunt, in which the prize..

David Klein started Jelly Belly and now he wants to give away a factory. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Jelly Belly creator David Klein is getting ready to retire and just like the fictitious Willy Wonka, he wants to give away his Florida-based factory, Candyman Kitchens.

 Is this a real-life Willy Wonka contest? David Klein, founder of Jelly Belly jelly beans, plans to host a series of treasure hunts with Gold Tickets.
