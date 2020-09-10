Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Punctured Lung Affects 1 In 100 Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Eurasia Review Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Punctured Lung Affects 1 In 100 Hospitalized COVID-19 PatientsAs many as one in 100 patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 develop a pneumothorax - a 'punctured lung' - according to a study led by Cambridge researchers.

Like the inner tube of bicycle or car tyre, damage to the lungs can lead to a puncture. As air leaks out, it builds up in the cavity between the lung and chest wall,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Antibody positive volunteers help on Covid ward [Video]

Antibody positive volunteers help on Covid ward

A hospital in Jerusalem is recruiting recovered Covid-19 patients to visit people who would otherwise be in isolation.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:33Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of Sept. 7, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of Sept. 7, 2020

The latest hospital data shows 237 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 10 more than Sunday with 17 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:17Published
Some COVID-19 Patients Have Required Lung Transplant To Survive, Johns Hopkins Doctor Says [Video]

Some COVID-19 Patients Have Required Lung Transplant To Survive, Johns Hopkins Doctor Says

Doctors at John Hopkins are continuing to study the long-term effects of COVID-19 and are now looking to see if some survivors may require lung transplants.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Lucknow: Diabetes commonest co-morbidity among Covid patients at SGPGI’s Rajdhani Covid Hospital

 “Diabetes is the commonest co-morbidity seen in patients at our centre followed by hypertension. Patients with organ dysfunction particularly lung and kidneys...
IndiaTimes

Lung damage in Covid patients 'tends to improve over time'

Lung damage in Covid patients 'tends to improve over time' Researchers in Austria measured patients' response to series of tests after they had been discharged from hospital
Wales Online


Tweets about this