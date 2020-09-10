What triggered shutdown of AstraZeneca vaccine hope

South Africans in vaccine trial hope 'to save the world' Khensani Nkuna is a volunteer in AstraZeneca's experimental coronavirus vaccine trial in South Africa and she hopes to "save the world". Colette Luke has the latest.

The disclosure that AstraZeneca and Oxford have suspended their phase three vaccine trials following a suspected case of transverse myelitis - a rare..

