|
What triggered shutdown of AstraZeneca vaccine hope
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
A participant in AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial triggered a global shutdown of the promising vaccine after she experienced worrying neurological symptoms.The woman's symptoms were consistent with transverse myelitis, a...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company
South Africans in vaccine trial hope 'to save the world'
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:35Published
Covid-19 coronavirus: Oxford vaccine is delayed but 'not doomed'The disclosure that AstraZeneca and Oxford have suspended their phase three vaccine trials following a suspected case of transverse myelitis - a rare..
New Zealand Herald
AstraZeneca halts coronavirus vaccine trial after volunteer falls illAstraZeneca abruptly halted its coronavirus vaccine trial after a participant developed neurological symptoms, but it's not yet known whether it was caused by..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this