Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What triggered shutdown of AstraZeneca vaccine hope

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
What triggered shutdown of AstraZeneca vaccine hopeA participant in AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial triggered a global shutdown of the promising vaccine after she experienced worrying neurological symptoms.The woman's symptoms were consistent with transverse myelitis, a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: AstraZeneca Pauses Vaccine Trial After UK Woman Becomes Ill

AstraZeneca Pauses Vaccine Trial After UK Woman Becomes Ill 02:08

 Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca paused its COVID-19 vaccine trial after a UK woman became ill. Elizabeth Cook tells us what went wrong.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company

South Africans in vaccine trial hope 'to save the world' [Video]

South Africans in vaccine trial hope 'to save the world'

Khensani Nkuna is a volunteer in AstraZeneca's experimental coronavirus vaccine trial in South Africa and she hopes to "save the world". Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:35Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: Oxford vaccine is delayed but 'not doomed'

 The disclosure that AstraZeneca and Oxford have suspended their phase three vaccine trials following a suspected case of transverse myelitis - a rare..
New Zealand Herald

AstraZeneca halts coronavirus vaccine trial after volunteer falls ill

 AstraZeneca abruptly halted its coronavirus vaccine trial after a participant developed neurological symptoms, but it's not yet known whether it was caused by..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

AstraZeneca Vaccine Trial Put On Pause [Video]

AstraZeneca Vaccine Trial Put On Pause

One of the leading candidates in the race for a coronavirus vaccine has suffered a setback and its global trials have been put on pause. CBS News' Elise Preston has more.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:54Published
AstraZeneca Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Study Over Safety Concerns [Video]

AstraZeneca Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Study Over Safety Concerns

A potential COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca was one of two being tested in Chicago, but now, the company has put a temporary hold on its large-scale Phase III trial.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:18Published
AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Study Paused After Patient Becomes Sick [Video]

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Study Paused After Patient Becomes Sick

Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a patient suffered a serious side effect or an unrelated illness.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Halt of coronavirus trial is "safety valve" at work: Fauci

 The top U.S. infectious disease expert said AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows “one of the safety valves”...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Business InsiderCBS NewsNYTimes.comMotley FoolNewsmaxCBC.ca

AstraZeneca pauses vaccine trial after illness

AstraZeneca pauses vaccine trial after illness Beware the long arm of US justice, China’s state media warns Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Tuesday it had “voluntarily paused” a randomized...
WorldNews Also reported by •Zee NewsNew Zealand HeraldNYTimes.comMotley FoolCBS NewsHNGNNewsmaxCBC.caCBS 2

Asian Shares Fall As U.S. Tech Rout, Vaccine Worries Weigh

 Asian stocks fell on Wednesday following an overnight rout in technology stocks on Wall Street. Worries that a highly-anticipated coronavirus vaccine candidate...
RTTNews Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsmax

Tweets about this