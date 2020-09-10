Global coronavirus deaths hit 900,000 as cases surge in India
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () The United States remains the world's worst-affected country, with deaths exceeding 190,000 and cases exceeding 6.3 million. Brazil is in second place with more than 127,000 deaths followed by India with nearly 74,000 dead.
As COVID-19 cases in India continue to surge, country's daily testing capacity crossed 11.70 lakhs. India has so far conducted approximately 5 crore COVID-19 tests. Total of 7,20,362 tests were conducted in last 24 hrs. As a result of the countrywide ramped up testing, 1,33,33,904 tests were...