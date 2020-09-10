Global  
 

Global coronavirus deaths hit 900,000 as cases surge in India

IndiaTimes Thursday, 10 September 2020
The United States remains the world's worst-affected country, with deaths exceeding 190,000 and cases exceeding 6.3 million. Brazil is in second place with more than 127,000 deaths followed by India with nearly 74,000 dead.
India conducts approx 5 crore COVID tests, cases continue to surge

India conducts approx 5 crore COVID tests, cases continue to surge 01:33

 As COVID-19 cases in India continue to surge, country's daily testing capacity crossed 11.70 lakhs. India has so far conducted approximately 5 crore COVID-19 tests. Total of 7,20,362 tests were conducted in last 24 hrs. As a result of the countrywide ramped up testing, 1,33,33,904 tests were...

