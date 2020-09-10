Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump admitted playing down coronavirus danger, says new book

Mid-Day Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
President *Donald Trump* talked privately about the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu and insisting the government had it totally under control, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

"You just breathe the air and that's how it's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump Admitted To Downplaying Coronavirus Threat In New Woodward Book

Trump Admitted To Downplaying Coronavirus Threat In New Woodward Book 04:18

 President Trump admitted to journalist Bob Woodward in March that he publicly downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus as it silently spread around the world, hoping to avoid a panic even as he recognized how "deadly" the virus could be.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bob Woodward Reports President Trump Knew About How Deadly Coronavirus Was [Video]

Bob Woodward Reports President Trump Knew About How Deadly Coronavirus Was

The legendary journalist claims in his new book "Rage” that President Donald Trump knew the coronavirus was five times more deadly than the flu, even as he was publicly saying it wasn’t. CBS..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:34Published
President Trump Admits To Downplaying COVID Danger In New Audio Recordings [Video]

President Trump Admits To Downplaying COVID Danger In New Audio Recordings

The White House is in damage control following revelations from a new book. President Donald Trump admits to downplaying the danger from COVID, and he's accused of misleading the country; CBS2's Dick..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:26Published
Biden Slams Trump For COVID-19 Response [Video]

Biden Slams Trump For COVID-19 Response

Joe Biden accused Trump of "a life-and-death betrayal of the American people". Biden pointed to Trump's recorded February interview, reports CNN. In the recording, Trump said that the virus was more..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Book: Trump said of virus, 'I wanted to always play it down'

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump seemed to understand the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation that the virus was no...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldNewsmaxCTV NewsCBS NewsBelfast TelegraphNewsday

Trump knew about Covid's severity in Jan: Book

 US President Donald Trump knew of the severity of the coronavirus even before the first case hit the country, revealed a book. A book has revealed that Trump had...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •NPRNewsmax

Book bombshell: Woodward defends decision to withhold Trump's virus comments

Book bombshell: Woodward defends decision to withhold Trump's virus comments Bob Woodward, facing widespread criticism for only now revealing US President Donald Trump's early concerns about the severity of the coronavirus, told AP today...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

_magalerie

Anne RT @AFP: President Donald Trump admits he tried to minimize the seriousness of the threat from Covid-19 at the outset of the pandemic in au… 52 minutes ago

scceohm

HERCULES MUSIC RT @SkyNews: 'We have to show calm. I'm not going to drive this country or the world into a frenzy.' President Trump has defended his appr… 57 minutes ago

merriwyn

M Spicer-Wensley RT @abcnews: 'I wanted to always play it down': Trump admitted to minimising coronavirus threat, according to new book https://t.co/xdedAKw… 3 hours ago

covidnewsCH

covidnews.ch Donald Trump &apos;admitted playing down threat of coronavirus&apos; to journ... https://t.co/cNoUS83uvB 3 hours ago

wrestlingmore19

Antonio RT @DeweyHaveTo: Here we are, America. We know have proof Donald Trump understood how deadly Coronavirus was In FEBRUARY and didn’t do/say… 3 hours ago

jawic3931

jawic393 RT @carly__bird: @Mike_Pence @gradyslady @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris How irresponsible is it that Donald Trump admitted to down-playing the vir… 5 hours ago

SimonSchusterAU

SimonSchusterAU President Donald Trump admitted he knew that the coronavirus was dangerous, airborne, and highly contagious, despit… https://t.co/IpDYWkik6q 5 hours ago

carly__bird

Darla Catalano @Mike_Pence @gradyslady @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris How irresponsible is it that Donald Trump admitted to down-playing… https://t.co/z9o4ryLnXF 5 hours ago