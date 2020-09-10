Donald Trump admitted playing down coronavirus danger, says new book
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () President *Donald Trump* talked privately about the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu and insisting the government had it totally under control, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.
President Trump admitted to journalist Bob Woodward in March that he publicly downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus as it silently spread around the world, hoping to avoid a panic even as he recognized how "deadly" the virus could be.
The White House is in damage control following revelations from a new book. President Donald Trump admits to downplaying the danger from COVID, and he's accused of misleading the country; CBS2's Dick..
