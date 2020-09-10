Global  
 

News24.com | Latest Covid-19 numbers: 15 168 deaths, 642 431 cases and an 88.7% recovery rate

News24 Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
South Africa's Covid-19 recovery rate has improved slightly to 88.7%, above the global average of 67.3%.
News24.com | Latest Covid-19 numbers: 15 086 deaths, 640 441 cases and an 88.6% recovery rate

 South Africa has dropped to eighth in the world in terms of recorded cases, behind the US, India, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Colombia and Mexico.
