Gasoline shortages return to Venezuela Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Gasoline shortages have returned to Venezuela, sparking mile-long lines in the capital as international concerns mounted that Iran yet again may be trying to come to the nation's rescue.



Three Iranian tankers that delivered gasoline to Venezuela earlier this year have turned off their location tracking devices for up to three...

