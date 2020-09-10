Covid 19 coronavirus: India has record spike of 95,000 new virus cases
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () India reported another record spike of 95,735 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours as the virus spreads beyond its major cities.According to the Health Ministry, the number of people known to be infected in India reached...
The best thing to do when trying to understand a new virus like Covid-19 is to look at the data. The Guardian's science correspondent Hannah Devlin uses the latest figures to explain who is most at risk of contracting this coronavirus, why men are more likely to die from the disease, and the reasons...
Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during the Health Ministry briefing on September 08 informed about the contribution of states to the COVID-19 statistics. Rajesh Bhushan said, "Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu contribute 62% to the total active cases in the country." He further informed that these five states account for 70% of deaths in the country due to COVID-19 infection. Health Ministry Secretary further informed that there are 14 states and Union Territories that have less than 5000 COVID-19 cases.
NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul during the Health Ministry briefing said that the vaccine developed by Russia has been under consideration of the country. Dr VK Paul said, "The vaccine developed by Russia has been under consideration of the country. Government of Russia approached our government and sought help on two counts- to consider its manufacturing through our network of companies, and phase 3 studies in India." He further said that the government of India attaches great importance to this offer of partnership from a very special friend of this nation, and on both the tracks there has been significant movement.
Union Health Ministry briefs on India’s Covid-19 situation. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India's COVID-19 cases per million population is 3,102, which is among the lowest in the world. "The COVID-19 deaths per million population in India is 53 as compared to the world average of 115 deaths per million. This is also among the lowest in the world," he said. Giving a break-up of the cases, Bhushan said five states which account for approximately 70 per cent of total COVID-19 deaths in the country are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. The rest 31.37 per cent deaths are from other states and UTs. "A total of 28 states and UTs have COVID-19 case fatality rate lower than the national average of 1.70 per cent," the official noted. He added that Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62 per cent of total active COVID-19 cases in the country. "While 14 states and UTs have less than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases, Lakshadweep has no active cases," Bhushan said. Watch the full video for more.
India has reached another grim milestone as it battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, biggest single day jump of record 95,735 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number..
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, rise of cases in Maharashtra..
