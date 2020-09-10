Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: India has record spike of 95,000 new virus cases

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: India has record spike of 95,000 new virus casesIndia reported another record spike of 95,735 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours as the virus spreads beyond its major cities.According to the Health Ministry, the number of people known to be infected in India reached...
