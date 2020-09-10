|
Woodward book: Kim Jong Un told Trump about killing his uncle
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's comments about the threat from the novel coronavirus attracted widespread attention after excerpts from journalist Bob Woodward's book "Rage" were released. The excerpts also provide new details about the...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bob Woodward American journalist
Recorded Interviews Of Trump Reveal He Knew COVID Was "Deadly" In February But Did Not Tell The Public
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
Trump admits to downplaying coronavirus threat in Bob Woodward's new book, "Rage"A new book by legendary journalist Bob Woodward suggests President Trump may have known how deadly the coronavirus could be as early as February. Audio..
CBS News
Biden slams Trump in Michigan on virus, offshoring
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55Published
Quick look: Here's what Trump told the public versus what he told Bob Woodward about COVID-19The audio recordings of Trump are a startling juxtaposition from his public remarks at the time and in the months since about COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
AP Top Stories September 10 AHere's the latest for Thursday September 10th: Trump admits playing down coronavirus threat; Deadly Northern California wildfire forces thousands to flee;..
USATODAY.com
West Coast wildfires, Texans-Chiefs, Trump heads to Michigan: 5 things to know Thursday'Unprecedented' wildfires across the West are expected to cause more disruption, the 2020 NFL season kicks off and more things to start your Thursday.
USATODAY.com
US election: Donald Trump's campaign has spent $800 millionA few months ago, US President Donald Trump had one massive, indisputable advantage over his election opponent, Joe Biden.Money.When Biden wrapped up the..
New Zealand Herald
Alexei Navalny: Substantial chance Russia behind poisoning, Pompeo saysThe US secretary of state declines to say how the Trump administration will respond to the attack.
BBC News
Kim Jong-un Current supreme leader of North Korea
Bob Woodward book takeaways: Trump admits 'playing' down COVID threat, secret nuclear program, Kim Jong Un lettersBob Woodward's new book about President Trump includes a jarring admission from Trump that he was 'playing' down the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com
North Korea Mobilises Thousands After Typhoon Damage
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:11Published
What does "denuclearization" mean for North Korea?On "The Takeout" Gen. Michael Hayden explains what Kim Jung Un is hoping to get out his planned summit with President Trump in June, and what could happen if..
CBS News
Preview: "The Takeout" on Trump's second meeting with Kim Jong UnFormer top CIA analyst Jung Pak joins CBS News' Major Garrett on "The Takeout" to discuss the prospect of denuclearization in North Korea.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this