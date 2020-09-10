Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Woodward book: Kim Jong Un told Trump about killing his uncle

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Woodward book: Kim Jong Un told Trump about killing his unclePresident Donald Trump's comments about the threat from the novel coronavirus attracted widespread attention after excerpts from journalist Bob Woodward's book "Rage" were released. The excerpts also provide new details about the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump did not intentionally mislead public on COVID-19: WH

Trump did not intentionally mislead public on COVID-19: WH 01:33

 After recordings based on a new Bob Woodward book revealed that President Donald Trump knew early on how deadly and contagious the coronavirus was, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday that Trump did not intentionally mislead Americans about the virus' severity.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bob Woodward Bob Woodward American journalist

Recorded Interviews Of Trump Reveal He Knew COVID Was "Deadly" In February But Did Not Tell The Public [Video]

Recorded Interviews Of Trump Reveal He Knew COVID Was "Deadly" In February But Did Not Tell The Public

Coronavirus has killed more than 190,000 Americans as of today, and the number is growing. Leaders of other countries offered substantial financial assistance to their people. Meanwhile, Americans were offered one stimulus check after many lost their jobs by no fault of their own. Veteran journalist Bob Woodward conducted 18 separate interviews with Trump for his new book, Rage. Each interview was recorded with the president’s permission, reports Gizmodo.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

Trump admits to downplaying coronavirus threat in Bob Woodward's new book, "Rage"

 A new book by legendary journalist Bob Woodward suggests President Trump may have known how deadly the coronavirus could be as early as February. Audio..
CBS News
Biden slams Trump in Michigan on virus, offshoring [Video]

Biden slams Trump in Michigan on virus, offshoring

[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump on Wednesday of betraying the American people, saying he knowingly lied about the deadliness of the novel coronavirus in what amounted to a "dereliction" of his duty. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published

Quick look: Here's what Trump told the public versus what he told Bob Woodward about COVID-19

 The audio recordings of Trump are a startling juxtaposition from his public remarks at the time and in the months since about COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

AP Top Stories September 10 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday September 10th: Trump admits playing down coronavirus threat; Deadly Northern California wildfire forces thousands to flee;..
USATODAY.com

West Coast wildfires, Texans-Chiefs, Trump heads to Michigan: 5 things to know Thursday

 'Unprecedented' wildfires across the West are expected to cause more disruption, the 2020 NFL season kicks off and more things to start your Thursday.
USATODAY.com

US election: Donald Trump's campaign has spent $800 million

 A few months ago, US President Donald Trump had one massive, indisputable advantage over his election opponent, Joe Biden.Money.When Biden wrapped up the..
New Zealand Herald

Alexei Navalny: Substantial chance Russia behind poisoning, Pompeo says

 The US secretary of state declines to say how the Trump administration will respond to the attack.
BBC News

Kim Jong-un Kim Jong-un Current supreme leader of North Korea

Bob Woodward book takeaways: Trump admits 'playing' down COVID threat, secret nuclear program, Kim Jong Un letters

 Bob Woodward's new book about President Trump includes a jarring admission from Trump that he was 'playing' down the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com
North Korea Mobilises Thousands After Typhoon Damage [Video]

North Korea Mobilises Thousands After Typhoon Damage

North Korea has mobilised thousands of workers from its capital Pyongyang to help the nation’s countryside regions recently struck by a powerful typhoon. After surveying the damage, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wrote an open letter to members of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang, urging them to volunteer in the recovery effort. About 12,000 people answered his call, attending a ceremony outside the Kumsusan Palace in the capital, where the bodies of past leaders Kim Il Sung and Kimg Jong Il are kept. The communist country is reeling from three typhoons and a storm in just a month, on top of a self-imposed international lockdown against Covid-19. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published

What does "denuclearization" mean for North Korea?

 On "The Takeout" Gen. Michael Hayden explains what Kim Jung Un is hoping to get out his planned summit with President Trump in June, and what could happen if..
CBS News

Preview: "The Takeout" on Trump's second meeting with Kim Jong Un

 Former top CIA analyst Jung Pak joins CBS News' Major Garrett on "The Takeout" to discuss the prospect of denuclearization in North Korea.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Trump tells Woodward he downplayed coronavirus [Video]

Trump tells Woodward he downplayed coronavirus

[NFA] President Donald Trump acknowledged in February he knew how deadly and contagious the novel coronavirus was but did not convey that information to the American people because he did not want to..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:28Published
Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump over knowing about threat of Covid-19 [Video]

Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump over knowing about threat of Covid-19

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden attacked Donald Trump after heplayed down the threat of Covid-19 despite knowing of the dangers of thevirus. The allegations came from journalist Bob..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Woodward book: Kim Jong Un told Trump about killing his uncle

Woodward book: Kim Jong Un told Trump about killing his uncle President Donald Trump's comments about the threat from the novel coronavirus attracted widespread attention after excerpts from journalist Bob Woodward's book...
New Zealand Herald

Trump: 'Bolton Was Such a Jerk!'

 President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday that his former national security adviser John Bolton "was such a jerk" for criticizing his "love letters" from North...
Newsmax


Tweets about this