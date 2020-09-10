Portland, Oregon, Bans Use Of Facial Recognition Technology Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Watch VideoThe city council in Portland, Oregon, has voted in favor of banning the use of facial recognition technology — both by private citizens and city departments. That includes the police.



