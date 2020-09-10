Global  
 

Portland, Oregon, Bans Use Of Facial Recognition Technology

Newsy Thursday, 10 September 2020
Portland, Oregon, Bans Use Of Facial Recognition TechnologyWatch VideoThe city council in Portland, Oregon, has voted in favor of banning the use of facial recognition technology — both by private citizens and city departments. That includes the police.

Other cities — such as Boston, San Francisco and Oakland — have passed facial recognition regulations, but this one is the...
