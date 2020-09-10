Portland, Oregon, Bans Use Of Facial Recognition Technology
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Watch VideoThe city council in Portland, Oregon, has voted in favor of banning the use of facial recognition technology — both by private citizens and city departments. That includes the police.
Other cities — such as Boston, San Francisco and Oakland — have passed facial recognition regulations, but this one is the...
