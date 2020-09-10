Kool & The Gang co-founder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68
Thursday, 10 September 2020
15 minutes ago) Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder, singer and producer of the group Kool & the Gang, has died. He was 68.
