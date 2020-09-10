Global  
 

Kool & The Gang co-founder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68

CTV News Thursday, 10 September 2020
Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder, singer and producer of the group Kool & the Gang, has died. He was 68.
 Kool And The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell has died aged 68, a representativefor the singer has said. Bell died on Wednesday at his home in the US VirginIslands with his wife by his side, his publicist said. No cause of death wasreleased.

The New Jersey man wrote and sang some of the biggest hits of the 1980s.

Kool & The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell has died, aged 68.

Ronald 'Khalis' Bell, Kool & the Gang co-founder and 'Celebration' songwriter, dies at 68

 Kool and the Gang co-founder and singer Robert Bell, who co-wrote songs like "Celebration," "Ladies Night" and "Jungle Boogie," has died at 68.
ShowBiz Minute: Bell, Spacey, Boseman

 Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68; Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey on sex assault allegation; Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther in new LA...
Ronald "Khalis" Bell, co-founder of Kool & the Gang, dead at 68

 Bell started the group with his brother Robert "Kool" Bell along with neighborhood friends Dennis "D.T." Thomas, Robert "Spike" Mickens, Charles Smith, George...
