7 dead in Colombia protests after lawyer's death in police custody

CBC.ca Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Seven people were killed in the Colombian capital Bogota and satellite city Soacha overnight in protests against police brutality, sparked by a widely shared video of a man being repeatedly shocked with a stun gun by police before later dying.
You Might Like


