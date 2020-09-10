7 dead in Colombia protests after lawyer's death in police custody
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Seven people were killed in the Colombian capital Bogota and satellite city Soacha overnight in protests against police brutality, sparked by a widely shared video of a man being repeatedly shocked with a stun gun by police before later dying.
[NFA] Rochester, New York's police chief abruptly resigned on Tuesday along with his command staff, saying there had been a "mischaracterization and politicization" of his actions following the death of Daniel Prude in police custody. Freddie Joyner has more.