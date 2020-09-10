Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'The Walking Dead' To End

Newsy Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
'The Walking Dead' To EndWatch VideoThe popular TV series "The Walking Dead" announced it's coming to an end.

The AMC Network announced Wednesday the show will wrap up in 2022.

The hit show first aired in 2010 and was once considered the most-watched TV series.

Its 11th and final season will feature 24-episodes that will air over two...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: 'The Walking Dead' to end after bumper 11th season

'The Walking Dead' to end after bumper 11th season 00:51

 Hit zombie drama 'The Walking Dead' is set to be killed off in 2022 with a bumper 11th season.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Overnight shooting leaves 27-year-old woman dead [Video]

Overnight shooting leaves 27-year-old woman dead

Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sept. 10, around 1:300 a.m., on the 7300 block of N. 76th St.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:16Published
Abducted Kolesnikova 'told she was leaving Belarus dead or alive' [Video]

Abducted Kolesnikova 'told she was leaving Belarus dead or alive'

Kolesnikova claims to have been bundled into a minibus and taken to the Belarus-Ukraine border but tore up her passport to avoid being forced from the country.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:34Published
Diana Rigg Dead At 82 [Video]

Diana Rigg Dead At 82

British actress Diana Rigg has died at age 82. Her decades-long acting career spanned 1960s spy series "The Avengers," classical theater and "Game of Thrones." Her agent Simon Beseford announced that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Body of asylum seeker Mercy Baguma found dead in Glasgow flat to be flown home

Body of asylum seeker Mercy Baguma found dead in Glasgow flat to be flown home Mercy, 34, was found dead in her flat in Govan with her 16-month-old son Adriel crying in his cot in a blood-soaked babygrow.
Daily Record Also reported by •Hindu

'We could hear the trees exploding': At least 7 dead as swath of wildfires rage across California, Oregon, Washington, other Western states

 California under siege. 'Unprecedented' wildfires in Washington state. Oregon orders evacuations. At least 7 dead. The latest news.  
Delawareonline

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd Compares Trump Coronavirus, War Dead Scandals to Hillary Email Story

 Chuck Todd analogized scandals like President Donald Trump's current coronavirus-related political difficulties and alleged comments about U.S. war dead to the...
Mediaite


Tweets about this