George Floyd death: Ex-cops blame each other, seek own trials

Dramatic Scenes As Man Catches Fire at Portland Protest



A man’s shoes caught fire during a protest against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon. The incident happened after Molotov cocktails were thrown in the street which sparked a large fire. Police declared a riot, and reportedly deployed tear gas to clear crowds from what they described as an ‘unpermitted demonstration”’. Arrests were made, but the exact numbers have not been released. Protests in the city have continued since late May, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

