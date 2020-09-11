|
George Floyd death: Ex-cops blame each other, seek own trials
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Attorneys for four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd say each client should get his own trial, as the officers try to diminish their roles in the Black man's arrest by pointing fingers at one...
