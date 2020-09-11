Global  
 

George Floyd death: Ex-cops blame each other, seek own trials

New Zealand Herald Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
George Floyd death: Ex-cops blame each other, seek own trialsAttorneys for four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd say each client should get his own trial, as the officers try to diminish their roles in the Black man's arrest by pointing fingers at one...
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota
News video: George Floyd Officers To Make 1st Court Appearance Together

George Floyd Officers To Make 1st Court Appearance Together 01:56

 All 4 former officers charged in the death of George Floyd will be in a Minneapolis courtroom Friday, reports Esme Murphy (1:56).WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 10, 2020

Killing of George Floyd Killing of George Floyd May 2020 police killing of an unarmed man

Lawyers for ex-officers raise George Floyd's history of drug use

 An attorney for one of four former Minneapolis officers charged in George Floyd's death is highlighting Floyd's past crimes and history of drug use, calling him..
New Zealand Herald

George Floyd's records breached after his death, attorney says

 Floyd's attorney said the letter did not specify what information was accessed.
CBS News

More than a dozen police chiefs faced backlash – and left – after George Floyd's death. Here's a list.

 George Floyd's death sparked a wave of protests. Here's a list of police chiefs who have have been fired, resigned or abruptly retired since then.
USATODAY.com

Minneapolis Minneapolis Largest city in Minnesota

What We Know About the Death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

 Mr. Floyd died after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by an officer’s knee in an episode that was captured on video, touching off nationwide protests.
NYTimes.com
Sunday protests remain mostly calm after nightfall

Sunday protests remain mostly calm after nightfall

Protests continued Sunday night across the United States but the flare-ups in violence and police clashes were largely absent, though 15 protesters were arrested in Portland. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:28
Dramatic Scenes As Man Catches Fire at Portland Protest

Dramatic Scenes As Man Catches Fire at Portland Protest

A man’s shoes caught fire during a protest against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon. The incident happened after Molotov cocktails were thrown in the street which sparked a large fire. Police declared a riot, and reportedly deployed tear gas to clear crowds from what they described as an ‘unpermitted demonstration”’. Arrests were made, but the exact numbers have not been released. Protests in the city have continued since late May, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17

Groups Meet In Wynwood For Demonstration Demanding More Action On Social Justice

Groups Meet In Wynwood For Demonstration Demanding More Action On Social Justice

CBS4's Ty Russell spoke with the co-founder of “Justice For Miami,” a group working to unite other advocates calling for change.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:32
100 days since the death of George Floyd

100 days since the death of George Floyd

George Floyd's death sparked global outrage including from some of the most recognisable names in sport. Here's how those sportsmen and women got behind the Black Lives Matter movement.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 08:49
Darren Randolph: The anti-racism message still hasn't sunk in

Darren Randolph: The anti-racism message still hasn’t sunk in

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph has backed athletes throwingtheir weight behind the Black Lives Matter campaign. NBA play-off fixtures inthe United States were postponed last week as..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36

A Black man pinned to the ground by NY police died two months before George Floyd's death

 Daniel Prude died in March, two months before George Floyd's very similar death in Minneapolis, yet it didn't become public until now.  
USATODAY.com

Protesters March In Wynwood, Commemorating 100 Days Since George Floyd’s Death

 Protesters were back in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood on Monday, commemorating 100 days since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
cbs4.com


