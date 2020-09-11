Global  
 

China approves first nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine for trials: Reports

Mid-Day Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
China has approved for trials its first nasal spray vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus that has claimed over 904,000 lives and infected more than 27 million people globally, official media here reported on Thursday. China's only nasal spray vaccine against the coronavirus is expected to start phase I clinical trials in...
