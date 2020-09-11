Covid 19 coronavirus: 20 US students attend party at Covid-positive friend's house

Post-Covid Designs: An architect re-imagines a bungalow in the new normal Architects and designers around the world are revisiting living spaces to see what the home, in a post-pandemic world, should look like. Hindustan Times approached three architects to share their design ideas with us. Architect Amit Khanna, founder of architecture firm AKDA, takes us through his vision of a post-pandemic villa.

With the highest single-day spike of 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours India's Covid-19 count crossed the 45-lakh mark on Friday...

The government has issued a revised SOP for conducting examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic, removing the provision that allowed symptomatic candidates who..

Teachers, Students Test Positive For COVID-19 In New York, New Jersey



In New York City, in-person classes haven't even started yet, but the teachers' union says already the voluntary tests of at least 16 staff members have come back positive; CBS2's Jessica Layton.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:00 Published 3 hours ago

COVID-19 Propelled Ads’ ‘Flight To Safety’: Tru Optik’s Swanston



Early in the coronavirus pandemic, we knew that global lockdown and economic threat would soon be detrimental to ad spending. But it seems not every platform has suffered from the virus' effects. In.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 08:15 Published 5 hours ago