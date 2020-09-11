Covid 19 coronavirus: 20 US students attend party at Covid-positive friend's house
Friday, 11 September 2020 () A US student who tested positive for Covid-19 threw a party at his house during his 14-day quarantine period.When police asked the student why he was hosting the party when he was meant to be quarantining, he said: "That's why I'm...
Architects and designers around the world are revisiting living spaces to see what the home, in a post-pandemic world, should look like. Hindustan Times approached three architects to share their design ideas with us. Architect Amit Khanna, founder of architecture firm AKDA, takes us through his vision of a post-pandemic villa.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:02Published
TO help patients tackle physical and psychological issues after they have battled the novel Coronavirus, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is setting... Mid-Day Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph