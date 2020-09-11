Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: 20 US students attend party at Covid-positive friend's house

New Zealand Herald Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: 20 US students attend party at Covid-positive friend's houseA US student who tested positive for Covid-19 threw a party at his house during his 14-day quarantine period.When police asked the student why he was hosting the party when he was meant to be quarantining, he said: "That's why I'm...
