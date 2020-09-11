Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: India adds 96,000 virus cases, orders some retests

New Zealand Herald Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: India adds 96,000 virus cases, orders some retestsIndia edged closer to recording nearly 100,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours as it ordered retesting of many people whose first results were from the less reliable rapid antigen tests being widely used.According to the Health Ministry,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 57,400

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 57,400 00:34

 UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,400 deaths registered inthe UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. The Governmentdashboard shows 41,608 people had died within 28 days of testing positive forCovid-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 14 on the day before.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DOH and Lee County prepare for flu season during coronavirus pandemic [Video]

DOH and Lee County prepare for flu season during coronavirus pandemic

The Department of Health and Lee County say they are expecting an influx of COVID-19 cases this fall, and want to make sure everyone is protected by bringing more health resources to local communities.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:11Published
Orange County Reports 281 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths [Video]

Orange County Reports 281 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

The Orange County Health Care Agency Thursday reported 281 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and four more deaths, bringing countywide totals to 50,471 cases and 1,069 deaths.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:44Published
COVID Stats Snapshot 9-10-20 [Video]

COVID Stats Snapshot 9-10-20

Here are the latest numbers for South Florida.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Asia Today: India adds 96K virus cases, orders some retests

 NEW DELHI (AP) — India edged closer to recording nearly 100,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours as it ordered retesting of many people whose first results were...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this