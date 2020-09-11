Global  
 

September 11 memorial flyover cancelled after backlash in New York City

New Zealand Herald Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
September 11 memorial flyover cancelled after backlash in New York CityA planned military flyover in New York to mark the anniversary of September 11 has been slammed as "tone-deaf" and the "worst idea ever" before being quickly cancelled.New York City emergency management announced the flyover on...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New Protocols In Place For Students On New York City School Buses

New Protocols In Place For Students On New York City School Buses 02:02

 Some parents are waiting to get key information on busing with students returning to New York City schools in two weeks; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Mike Pence and Joe Biden mark 9/11 anniversary at Ground Zero [Video]

Mike Pence and Joe Biden mark 9/11 anniversary at Ground Zero

US vice president Mike Pence and former vice president and Democraticpresidential candidate Joe Biden arrived at the 9/11 memorial in New York onFriday to commemorate the anniversary of the 2001 attack on the World TradeCentre. The commemoration began with a bell ringing at 8.46am, marking thetime the first plane struck.

Pence prays with mourners in New York

 Vice President Mike Pence spoke to a mournful crowd at the Tunnel to Towers Foundation ceremony, where he read the Bible's 23rd Psalm. (Sept. 11)
 
