Biden's False Attacks on Trump's Social Security 'Plan' Friday, 11 September 2020

A Biden campaign TV ad falsely claims that a government analysis of President Donald Trump's "planned cuts to Social Security" shows that "if Trump gets his way, Social Security benefits will run out in just three years from now."