Dr. Fauci: U.S. Must 'Hunker Down' As New COVID-19 Dangers Loom
Friday, 11 September 2020 () Watch VideoOn March 11, the World Health Organization sounded a historic global alarm with this declaration:
"W.H.O. has been assessing this outbreak around-the-clock, and we're deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have, therefore, made the assessment...
Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused President Donald Trump of costing lives in the fight against COVID-19, in light of journalist Bob Woodward's new book, which reveals the president knew as early as February..