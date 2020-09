Trump And Biden Visit 9/11 Memorials In New York And Pennsylvania Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Watch Video19 years later, a different kind of memorial to honor the nearly 3,000 killed on 9/11. Events at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, closed to the public, family attendance kept to a minimum amid a global pandemic.



