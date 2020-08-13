Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Both President Trump, Joe Biden To Visit Shanksville



Both President Trump and Joe Biden will be in Shanksville to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:28 Published 1 week ago Biden attacks Trump for 'fomenting violence'



Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden is accusing Trump of forfeiting "anymoral leadership in this country." Biden says Trump can't stop the violence"because for years he has fomented it." He made.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published 2 weeks ago Harris joins Biden with attack on Trump



Kamala Harris has made her first appearance with Joe Biden since being namedhis running mate, and has launched a heated attack on Donald Trump. Ms Harrissaid America was 'crying out for leadership' but.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:52 Published on August 13, 2020

Tweets about this