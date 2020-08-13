Global  
 

Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary

Khaleej Times Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Trump did not attend the ceremony in his home city, sending Mike Pence instead.
News video: 9/11 Remembered: President Trump, Former VP Biden Visit Flight 93 Memorial In Shanksville On 19th Anniversary

9/11 Remembered: President Trump, Former VP Biden Visit Flight 93 Memorial In Shanksville On 19th Anniversary 03:10

 President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden visited the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville to commemorate the 19th anniversary of 9/11; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

