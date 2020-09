Kaka vishal RT @bsindia: More than 50 people dead after landslides collapse gold mine in east #Congo https://t.co/oMw3OMqgtG 15 seconds ago Dianne Laheurte RT @CBCAlerts: More than 50 dead after landslides triggered by heavy rains collapse gold mine in eastern Congo: https://t.co/ClJuIt4qOV 1 minute ago Datasmate RT @AP: Officials say more than 50 people are dead after landslides collapsed three artisanal gold mining wells near the city of Kamituga i… 5 minutes ago Business Standard More than 50 people dead after landslides collapse gold mine in east #Congo https://t.co/oMw3OMqgtG 6 minutes ago WatchOurCity.com KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — More than 50 people are dead after landslides caused the collapse of three artisanal gold mi… https://t.co/TZ0cE4DgJG 8 minutes ago CBC News Alerts More than 50 dead after landslides triggered by heavy rains collapse gold mine in eastern Congo: https://t.co/ClJuIt4qOV 10 minutes ago WION A two-day mourning period has been announced in the region to pay respects to the ones who lost their lives, and he… https://t.co/nLug3U2S6g 16 minutes ago The Gold Analyst Informal $Gold miners in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo scoured rubble on Saturday for more than 50 colleague… https://t.co/wNl7rcvoQb 19 minutes ago