Quebec reports 244 new cases of COVID-19, six more deaths

Sir Patrick Vallance: UK could see 50,000 cases a day by mid-October unless action is taken



The UK could be facing 50,000 new Covid-19 cases a day by mid-October, leadingto 200 deaths a day a month later if the current rate of infection is nothalted, the Government’s chief scientific.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:30 Published 1 hour ago

50,000 new daily cases by mid-October at current rate



There could be almost 50,000 daily new cases of coronavirus by the middle of October and 200 deaths a day by mid-November, the government’s chief scientific adviser has warned. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 00:46 Published 2 hours ago