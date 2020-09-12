Global  
 

Quebec reports 244 new cases of COVID-19, six more deaths

CTV News Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
In its highest daily toll since the beginning of June, Quebec public health reported 244 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday -- bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 64,707.
