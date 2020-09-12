Quebec reports 244 new cases of COVID-19, six more deaths
Saturday, 12 September 2020 () In its highest daily toll since the beginning of June, Quebec public health reported 244 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday -- bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 64,707.
With continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, India crossed 49 lakh mark on Sep 15. The spike of 83,809 new cases and 1,054 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 tally stands at 49,30,237 including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated and 80,776 deaths. According to Indian...
India has reached another grim milestone in its battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic with the Covid tally past 54 lakhs. 86,961 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours with the total cases of 54,..
[AIM] Maputo -- The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday announced two more deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and a new record for the number of... allAfrica.com Also reported by •Hindu •IndiaTimes •newKerala.com