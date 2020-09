You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Jerry Jones is trying to give me a heart attack' — Skip Bayless on Cowboy's televised scrimmage



The Dallas Cowboys televised their scrimmage yesterday, but it was far from what viewers are used to seeing. No players wore names or numbers on their jerseys and most of the shots were tight on.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:21 Published 2 weeks ago Skip Bayless suspects Dak Prescott just took a shot at former Cowboys' coach Jason Garrett



As Dak Prescott looks ahead to this season, there is one area that he believes the Cowboys will improve on thanks to Mike McCarthy and the new coaching staff. Dak told the Athletic, 'I wouldn’t say.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:13 Published on August 14, 2020 Skip Bayless on Pete Carroll's slick response to Jets' Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams



Yesterday Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams told reporters that safety Jamal Adams might get bored over there' while playing in Seattle’s cover 3 defensive scheme. Hours later during a radio.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:05 Published on August 14, 2020

Tweets about this