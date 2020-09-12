Covid 19 coronavirus: Why China could be poised to win the race for a vaccine

Tibetans hold anti-China protest in solidarity with Special Frontier Force commando in New York



Members of the Tibetan community in New York organised a protest against China at Jackson Heights, also known as Little India, to show their solidarity with SSF (Special Frontier Force) commando Nyima Tenzin. Nyima, a Tibetan-Indian hero of the elite covert paramilitary unit SFF was killed on the night of 29-30 August in eastern Ladakh in India. The 51-year old soldier died after he stepped on to a 1962 vintage anti-personnel mine near the southern bank of the Pangong lake. The Tibetan community across the world is angry about China's recent aggression in Ladakh and they accused Beijing for occupying Tibet for the past several decades. The Tibetan National Congress led by President Tseten Lhagyal also held solidarity prayers as a tribute to brave SFF commando Nyima Tenzin. The Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) belongs to the Tibetan refugee community that has settled in India due to Chinese atrocities.

