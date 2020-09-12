Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Why China could be poised to win the race for a vaccine

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Why China could be poised to win the race for a vaccineThere are many ways in which the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the weakness of the West, and this week China moved up a gear in the pivotal area of vaccine diplomacy.A string of positive announcements from Beijing contrasted...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: U.S. is not 'rounding the corner' on COVID - Fauci

U.S. is not 'rounding the corner' on COVID - Fauci 01:19

 [NFA] Top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he disagreed with President Donald Trump's assessment the United States has "rounded the corner" on the coronavirus pandemic, saying the statistics are disturbing.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Tibetans hold anti-China protest in solidarity with Special Frontier Force commando in New York [Video]

Tibetans hold anti-China protest in solidarity with Special Frontier Force commando in New York

Members of the Tibetan community in New York organised a protest against China at Jackson Heights, also known as Little India, to show their solidarity with SSF (Special Frontier Force) commando Nyima Tenzin. Nyima, a Tibetan-Indian hero of the elite covert paramilitary unit SFF was killed on the night of 29-30 August in eastern Ladakh in India. The 51-year old soldier died after he stepped on to a 1962 vintage anti-personnel mine near the southern bank of the Pangong lake. The Tibetan community across the world is angry about China's recent aggression in Ladakh and they accused Beijing for occupying Tibet for the past several decades. The Tibetan National Congress led by President Tseten Lhagyal also held solidarity prayers as a tribute to brave SFF commando Nyima Tenzin. The Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) belongs to the Tibetan refugee community that has settled in India due to Chinese atrocities.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

EU and China to talk trade as tensions mount

 Russia, China hackers targeting US vote, Microsoft warns EU leaders are due to hold video talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday hoping to make..
WorldNews
China: shut down, don't sell U.S. TikTok -sources [Video]

China: shut down, don't sell U.S. TikTok -sources

Beijing opposes a forced sale of TikTok's U.S. operations by its Chinese owner ByteDance, and would prefer to see the short video app shut down in the United States, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters exclusively on Friday. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

China approves trials for first nasal spray Covid-19 vaccine | Oneindia News [Video]

China approves trials for first nasal spray Covid-19 vaccine | Oneindia News

As the race for the Coronavirus vaccines rages on across the world, China has approved for trials its first nasal spray vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus that has infected over 2.8 crore people..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published
Covid-19: North Korea issues shoot-to-kill orders to prevent virus spread: US | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: North Korea issues shoot-to-kill orders to prevent virus spread: US | Oneindia News

As the entire world battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, North Korea claims to have not reported even a single case of Coronavirus. But now it has emerged that North Korean authorities have issued..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:07Published
Coronavirus vaccine trial pause draws attention to rare spinal illness [Video]

Coronavirus vaccine trial pause draws attention to rare spinal illness

The apparent pause of the trial for a COVID-19 vaccine over a rare spinal illness in a trial volunteer is leading a Palm Beach County woman to raise awareness about the illness.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:59Published

Related news from verified sources

China says Mars probe stable; no word on reusable spacecraft

 BEIJING (AP) — China's Mars probe Tianwen-1, which blasted into space in July, is now more than 15 million kilometers (9 million miles) from Earth en route to...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Fake: Old photos claim ‘China has attacked India'

 Amid growing military tensions between India and China in Ladakh region, screengrab of a Facebook post is being circulated on WhatsApp. The Facebook post...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •NYTimes.com

LAC row: India, China troops within shooting range at Spanggur Gap

 China has mobilised thousands of soldiers, tanks and howitzers within rifle range of Indian Army deployment at Spanggur Gap in the southern part of Pangong Tso...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •WorldNewsMid-Day

Tweets about this