Botswana Parliament Rejects Call to Arm Game Rangers Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Disarmed in 2018 when the government said it was unlawful to equip them, an opposition party member now seeks to rearm the wildlife officers 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Botswana tours Botswana Parliament Rejects Call to Arm Game Rangers - Voice of America https://t.co/b6nvYPTIJo 1 hour ago ЦЕНЗОРА.NET Botswana Parliament Rejects Call to Arm Game Rangers: Botswana’s National Assembly… https://t.co/7p1G0vSLpM #Ukraine 3 hours ago