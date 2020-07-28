Global  
 

Chloe Zhao's ‘Nomadland’ Wins Top Prize at Venice Film Fest

VOA News Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Britain's Vanessa Kirby won best lead actress for 'Pieces of a Woman'
Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland to be debuted in collaborative effort [Video]

Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland to be debuted in collaborative effort

Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland will premiere at simultaneous film festivals in September, following a pact made between festival organisers to mitigate fall out from the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland" wins top prize at Venice Film Fest

 VENICE, Italy (AP) — Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a recession-era road trip drama starring Frances McDormand, won the Golden Lion for best film Saturday at...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphVOA NewsJust JaredJapan TodayNYTimes.comThe AgeAceShowbiz

Nomadland makes history and stirs Oscars buzz with festival prize

 Cate Blanchett fired the starting gun for the Oscars race when her Venice Film Festival jury awarded its top prize to Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand.
The Age


Martinharry_

martin harry RT @women_direct: Chloé Zhao wins the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival for Nomadland! First woman to take the prize since Sofia Co… 5 minutes ago

cyberportslave

Patsy_hk RT @EW: 'Eternals' director Chloé Zhao won the Golden Lion at the 2020 Venice Film Festival for her film 'Nomadland,' starring Frances McDo… 8 minutes ago

petewrites

Pete Spencer RT @mynette: This is no joker, I mean, joke! Just like that, @nomadlandfilm dir by Chloé Zhao is catapulted to head of awards race. Congrat… 18 minutes ago

smeets_miranda

Miranda Smeets RT @screenrant: #Eternals Director's Latest Movie Wins Top Prize At Venice Film Festival https://t.co/x0gOX2hcYt https://t.co/K8bEgQLkUn 31 minutes ago