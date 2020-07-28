Chloe Zhao's ‘Nomadland’ Wins Top Prize at Venice Film Fest

martin harry RT @women_direct: Chloé Zhao wins the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival for Nomadland! First woman to take the prize since Sofia Co… 5 minutes ago Patsy_hk RT @EW: 'Eternals' director Chloé Zhao won the Golden Lion at the 2020 Venice Film Festival for her film 'Nomadland,' starring Frances McDo… 8 minutes ago Pete Spencer RT @mynette: This is no joker, I mean, joke! Just like that, @nomadlandfilm dir by Chloé Zhao is catapulted to head of awards race. Congrat… 18 minutes ago Miranda Smeets RT @screenrant: #Eternals Director's Latest Movie Wins Top Prize At Venice Film Festival https://t.co/x0gOX2hcYt https://t.co/K8bEgQLkUn 31 minutes ago