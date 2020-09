Swami Kesavananda Bharati passes away at 79



Swami Kesavananda Bharati passed away on September 06 in Kerala's Kasaragod. He was 79 years old and head of Edaneer Mutt. Following cardiac and breathing problems, the seer had been hospitalised in a.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 6 days ago

SC says funds from PM-Cares needn't be transferred to National Disaster Response Fund|Oneindia News



Supreme Court Says Money collected under the PM CARES Fund for the coronavirus pandemic need not be transferred to National Disaster Response Fund. Days after being discharged after testing negative.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:39 Published on August 18, 2020