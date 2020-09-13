Video: Osaka beats Azarenka to win US Open and third Grand Slam

NEW YORK: Japan's Naomi came from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to win the on Saturday and clinch her third Grand Slam title. Osaka, the fourth...

News24.com | Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka seek third Grand Slam in US Open final Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka will both be looking to capture a third Grand Slam title when they clash in the final of the behind-closed-doors US Open.

News24 1 day ago



