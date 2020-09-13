Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Video: Osaka beats Azarenka to win US Open and third Grand Slam

Khaleej Times Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Osaka, the fourth seed, overcame her unseeded opponent 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 inside a near-empty Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Williams Falls To Azarenka

Williams Falls To Azarenka 00:27

 Serena Williams was upset Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semifinals. CNN reports that Williams is on a quest to win a record 24th Grand Slam title. Azarenka rallied for a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory on Thursday night in New York. It's the first time Azarenka beat Williams in a major in 11 attempts....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Naomi Osaka Pulls out of Tournament in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

Naomi Osaka Pulls out of Tournament in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has announced her withdrawal from the Western & Southern Open.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka to win US Open and third Grand Slam

Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka to win US Open and third Grand Slam NEW YORK: Japan's Naomi came from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to win the on Saturday and clinch her third Grand Slam title. Osaka, the fourth...
WorldNews

News24.com | Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka seek third Grand Slam in US Open final

 Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka will both be looking to capture a third Grand Slam title when they clash in the final of the behind-closed-doors US Open.
News24

US Open women's final live: Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka

US Open women's final live: Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka are both looking to capture a third grand slam title as they clash in the final of the US Open.For Osaka, the fourth seed, it...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •BBC SportChicago S-TUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this