You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sally Forth? Tropical Storm Sally Eyes Gulf Coast



The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 19 is expected to become a named tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico. According to CNN, Tropical Storm Sally is now the 18th named storm of.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 6 hours ago Gulf Coast first responders return from aiding Hurricane Laura victims



First responders from the Gulf Coast recently returned from helping victims in Lake Charles. Credit: WXXV Published 4 days ago Strong Hurricane Makes Landfall in U.S. State of Louisiana



A hurricane made landfall in the U.S. state of Louisiana, which was recorded as the strongest hurricane in terms of maximum sustained winds. It hit the U.S. state near peak intensity, making strong.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:41 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this