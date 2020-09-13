Facebook giving paid time off to employees to staff 2020 US polls
Sunday, 13 September 2020 () Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced to give additional paid time off to all employees at his company who volunteer as poll workers during the 2020 US presidential election in November. Facebook has launched a poll worker recruitment drive, making it easy for people to sign up and serve as a poll worker with their state...
In 2020 - the year of quarantining and social distancing - many of us have chosen to eat like a kid again, according to new research.A poll of 2,000 Americans found that two in three are reverting to..