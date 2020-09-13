Global  
 

Facebook giving paid time off to employees to staff 2020 US polls

Mid-Day Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced to give additional paid time off to all employees at his company who volunteer as poll workers during the 2020 US presidential election in November. Facebook has launched a poll worker recruitment drive, making it easy for people to sign up and serve as a poll worker with their state...
 On Friday, Facebook said it is offering paid time off to employees who want to volunteer to staff the polls.

Facebook giving paid time off to employees to staff 2020 US polls
newKerala.com

Facebook Rewards Employees Working Election Polls With Paid Time off

 Any Facebook employee who wants to work an election poll will be given extra paid time off to do so, Axios reports. Facebook executives told Axios that all...
Newsmax

Facebook will give employees paid time off to work at polling places on Election Day amid national poll worker shortages

 Facebook users in the US who are over 18 will also be sent a notification about how they can sign up to be a poll worker.
Business Insider


