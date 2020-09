Pence Abandons Appearance At Fundraiser Hosted by QAnon Backers Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Vice President Mike Pence has canceled an appearance at a Montana fundraiser — days after the hosts were revealed to have shown support for the right-wing conspiracy theory group QAnon.

President Trump's re-election campaign said Pence's schedule made him unable to attend the Bozeman, Montana rally, but didn't

